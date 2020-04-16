Trump says virus curbs to be lifted in some states as cases peak

President Trump has declared that COVID-19 restrictions could be lifted in up to 30 US states by the beginning of next month.

He said he would talk to governors on Thursday about the move as infections in the United States had hit a peak.

The US has more than 630,000 cases of infection and more than 30,900 people have died from the virus.

Al Jazeera’s Mike Hanna reports.

