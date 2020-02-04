It’s the biggest US deployment of soldiers to Europe in more than 25 years. But NATO insists its not about Russia. …

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/02/04/trump-sending-20-000-troops-to-train-with-europeans-on-russian-border

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live