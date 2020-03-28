Trump signs $2.2 trillion coronavirus rescue package

United States President Donald Trump on Friday signed a $2.2 trillion economic rescue bill to help lift the economy and address the coronavirus pandemic.

His signature came after the Democratic-led House of Representatives approved the sweeping package by a voice vote earlier in the day, despite a procedural challenge from Republican Representative Thomas Massie, who wanted a formal recorded vote.

The bill had passed the Republican-led Senate on Wednesday with overwhelming bipartisan support in a 96-0 vote.

Al Jazeera’s Rob Reynolds reports.

