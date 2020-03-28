Share
0 0 0 0

Trump signs $2.2 trillion coronavirus rescue package

11 mins ago

United States President Donald Trump on Friday signed a $2.2 trillion economic rescue bill to help lift the economy and address the coronavirus pandemic.
His signature came after the Democratic-led House of Representatives approved the sweeping package by a voice vote earlier in the day, despite a procedural challenge from Republican Representative Thomas Massie, who wanted a formal recorded vote.
The bill had passed the Republican-led Senate on Wednesday with overwhelming bipartisan support in a 96-0 vote.
Al Jazeera’s Rob Reynolds reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Coronavirus #US

Leave a Comment