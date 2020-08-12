-
Belarus protests erupt for third night in a row - 19 mins ago
-
Trump ‘surprised’ Biden picked Harris for running mate - 21 mins ago
-
Joe Biden picks Kamal Harris as running mate in US presidential election | DW News - 49 mins ago
-
12 August 2020 - 50 mins ago
-
Mauritius: Emergency teams try to prevent further oil spill from damaged cargo ship - 50 mins ago
-
USA: Voters head to polls in Minnesota primary as “Squad” member Ilhan Omar seeks reelection - about 1 hour ago
-
Bleak Market: Official figures set to show Britain’s Economy has entered recession - about 1 hour ago
-
Lebanon Politics: People call for complete overhaul of the political system - about 1 hour ago
-
LIVE: Briefing on world’s first approved COVID-19 vaccine held in Moscow - about 1 hour ago
-
Niger: Militant attack on giraffe reserve leaves 8 dead, including 6 French aid workers - about 1 hour ago
Trump ‘surprised’ Biden picked Harris for running mate
Harris, 55, becomes the first Black woman on a major presidential ticket in US history and provides Biden with a partner well suited to go on the attack against Republican President Donald Trump. France 24 Kethevane Gorjestani tells us more.
