‘Trump tactics’: Downing Street criticised for selectively briefing the media
Political journalists staged a walk out of No. 10 Downing Street on Monday after a communications aide plucked out journalists he wished to brief while excluding several others, notably from media critical of Brexit and Donald Trump. Indeed the US President’s favouritism of certain media has been likened to today’s attempt at a selective briefing by Boris Johnson’s team. Elsewhere, Facebook is under fire for its refusal to pull political ads that carry misinformation – author Stephen King publicly announced he has deleted his account for this very reason.
