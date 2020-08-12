Share
0 0 0 0

Trump targets Harris: US president calls Biden running mate ‘liar’

9 hours ago

The US president has been quick to take aim at Kamala Harris.
Donald Trump says she is a liar, and a surprising choice for Joe Biden’s running mate.

Al Jazeera’s Heidi Zhou-Castro reports from Maryland, US.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#USelection2020 #JoeBiden #KamalaHarris

Leave a Comment