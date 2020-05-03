Trump threatens action against China over COVID-19

While some individual states have already filed suits against China, the administration of US President Donald Trump is reportedly considering measures against China for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump’s position is that China could have done more to warn and protect the world from the pandemic.

Such measures could worsen already strained relations between Washington and Beijing.

Al Jazeera’s John Hendren reports from Chicago in the US state of Illinois.

