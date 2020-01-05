-
Trump threatens to hit 52 more targets in Iran | DW News
US President Donald Trump is warning the US will strike back harder than ever should Iran strike any Americans or American assets. Iran has vowed revenge for a US drone strike that killed its top military commander on Friday. Trump has repeatedly claimed that Soleimani’s killing was necessary to protect American lives.
Mourners have filled the streets of the southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz where the remains of commander Qassem Soleimani have been returned from Iraq. Meanwhile, more US troops headed to the region. Soldiers and equipment left North Carolina for Kuwait, adding to the hundreds who left earlier this week.
In Iraq, too, Shi’ite Muslims have marched in funeral processions to show their grief. The prime minister has declared three days of national mourning.
