Trump threatens to slash US funding to World Health Organization

37 mins ago

The US president has criticised the World Health Organization for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Donald Trump has accused the agency of being “China-centric” and has threatened to cut funding.
Al Jazeera’s Mike Hanna reports.

