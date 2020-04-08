Share
Trump threatens to withhold funds from WHO, says UN body is ‘China-centric’

2 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened to cut US funding to the World Health Organization, accusing it of bias toward China during the coronavirus pandemic.

