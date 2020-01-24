Trump to become first president to attend pro-life rally

Later today, US President Donald Trump is set to become the first American president to attend the annual ‘March for Life’. Limiting abortion is an important cause for Trump’s evangelical base, as our Washington correspondent Kethevane Gorjestani explains.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en