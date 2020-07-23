Trump to send federal officers to US cities to tamp down unrest

He is billing himself as the “law and order” president.

And three months before the election, Donald Trump has announced that hundreds of federal law enforcement officers will be sent to the cities of Chicago and Albuquerque – to combat what he calls “rising crime”.

State governors and city officials – all Democrats – say this is a political stunt.

Al Jazeera’s Mike Hanna reports from Washington, DC.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#BlackLivesMatter #PortlandProtest #Trump