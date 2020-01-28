Share
Trump to unveil Middle East peace plan amid criticism

51 mins ago

US President Donald Trump is set to unveil this Tuesday what he says is a peace plan capable of solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. However, Palestinians have rejected the plan saying it is pro-Israel. Nicholas Rushworth reports.

