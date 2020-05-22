-
Trump to withdraw US from Open Skies arms control treaty
The United States has announced that it would pull out of the Open Skies treaty which allows member countries to conduct unarmed surveillance flights over 35 participating states.
President Donald Trump said he was withdrawing the US from the treaty as Russia had repeatedly violated its terms.
He said he intended to renegotiate – or get a new deal with Russia – and was interested in getting China on board.
Al Jazeera’s Rob Reynolds reports.
