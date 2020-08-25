Trump trailing in polls, but base unbowed

Barely two months before the presidential vote, Donald Trump is trailing his rival Joe Biden. But much of the president’s base remains loyal to Trump, enthused by aspects including his handling of the economy, and even his bullying attitude.

