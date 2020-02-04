-
Trump trial closing arguments aimed at voters, history
Democrats and Republicans have delivered their closing arguments in the impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump.
The president will almost certainly be acquitted of the charges on Wednesday as Republicans hold the majority in the Senate.
Democrats argue that Trump abused his power and blocked Congress from investigating his actions when he allegedly put pressure on Ukraine in exchange for military aid.
But Republicans say these actions are not tantamount to impeachable offences.
Al Jazeera’s Heidi Zhou-Castro reports from Washington, DC.
