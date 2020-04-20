Share
0 0 0 0

Trump turns to Defense Act to increase swab production

41 mins ago

US President Donald Trump says he will invoke the Defense Production Act to increase swab production. Meanwhile, protestors in numerous states turned out to protest the lockdown. But a new poll show a majority of people support the confinement measures. The US has more than 700,000 infections, and 40,000 deaths.

