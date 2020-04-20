Trump turns to Defense Act to increase swab production

US President Donald Trump says he will invoke the Defense Production Act to increase swab production. Meanwhile, protestors in numerous states turned out to protest the lockdown. But a new poll show a majority of people support the confinement measures. The US has more than 700,000 infections, and 40,000 deaths.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en