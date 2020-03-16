Trump: US economy ‘may be’ heading to a recession

President Trump said during a Monday press conference that US economy ‘may be’ heading to a recession due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The US President has also announced new guidelines to limit the spread of the virus, including limiting social gatherings to less than 10 people.

Donald Trump says he’s not currently considering a nationwide curfew but one could be imposed in certain hot spots.

Al Jazeera’s Alan Fisher reports.

