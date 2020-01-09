Trump: US imposing new ‘powerful’ sanctions on Iran after attacks

US President Donald Trump announced new economic sanctions against Iran but provided no detail on what shape they would take after Tehran hit Iraqi military bases hosting US troops.

He did not raise the prospect of launching military action against Tehran despite his earlier threats and said Iran appeared to be backing down.

Al Jazeera’s Kimberly Halkett reports from the White House in Washington, DC.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Trump #IranUStensions #SoleimaniKilling