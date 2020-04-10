Trump: US leading the world in testing

US President Donald Trump and other members of the Coronavirus Task Force hold a daily briefing on the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of deaths in the United States linked to the novel coronavirus topped 15,000 on Thursday, but officials said despite the grim tallies, there are signs the pandemic might be nearing its peak in the cities hardest hit early on in the crisis.

Al Jazeera’s Kimberley Halkett reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #TrumpBriefing #Coronavirus