Trump: US to demand restoration of UN sanctions on Iran

The United States is demanding that all international sanctions be reimposed on Iran, accusing Tehran of violating the terms of a 2015 nuclear agreement, from which Washington withdrew two years ago.

The United Kingdom, France and Germany have rejected the move.

They say the US has no legal right to ask that sanctions be reimposed.

Al Jazeera’s Kristen Saloomey reports from the United Nations in New York.

