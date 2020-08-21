-
How Kamala Harris’ VP candidacy is generating excitement in India | DW News - 26 mins ago
-
Amazon fire: Raging blazes raise fears of a repeat of 2019 - 38 mins ago
-
Trump: US to demand restoration of UN sanctions on Iran - 41 mins ago
-
Californian blazes result of climate change, governor says - about 1 hour ago
-
Gloves off as riot police meet Parisian youth in community program - about 1 hour ago
-
UN meets deposed Malian leaders - about 1 hour ago
-
Russia: Navalny’s condition has improved, but remains unstable – Chief doctor of Omsk hospital - about 1 hour ago
-
Iran: Country”s “largest flag” hoisted in Tehran to mark Muharram - about 1 hour ago
-
Russia: Peskov wishes Navalny ‘speedy recovery’ - about 1 hour ago
-
Bulgaria: Protesters shower Interior Ministry with eggs, tomatoes and toilet paper - about 1 hour ago
Trump: US to demand restoration of UN sanctions on Iran
The United States is demanding that all international sanctions be reimposed on Iran, accusing Tehran of violating the terms of a 2015 nuclear agreement, from which Washington withdrew two years ago.
The United Kingdom, France and Germany have rejected the move.
They say the US has no legal right to ask that sanctions be reimposed.
Al Jazeera’s Kristen Saloomey reports from the United Nations in New York.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#AlJazeeraEnglish #Trump #US