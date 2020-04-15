-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Trump versus WHO: What next for UN health body?
It’s not the first time Donald Trump’s pulled the United States out of a global body, but to quit the World Health Organization in the midsts of the planet’s worst pandemic in decades?
Under fire at home for his handling of the Covid-19 outbreak, the U-S president Tuesday turned his guns on the WHO and accused the leadership of the Geneva-based U.N. body of being too beholden to China. Should Ethiopia’s Tedros Adhanom have called out Beijing much earlier and could China have nipped this in the bud? The question going forward is how the WHO makes up the shortfall from its biggest donor. Joining host François Picard are former WHO executive Anthony Costello, today professor of global health at University College London, Jeremy Youde of the University of Minnesota Duluth and journalist Pierre Haski of France Inter radio.
Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
https://f24.my/YTliveEN
…
Visit our website: https://www.france24.com
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/France24_en