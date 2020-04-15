Trump versus WHO: What next for UN health body?

It’s not the first time Donald Trump’s pulled the United States out of a global body, but to quit the World Health Organization in the midsts of the planet’s worst pandemic in decades?

Under fire at home for his handling of the Covid-19 outbreak, the U-S president Tuesday turned his guns on the WHO and accused the leadership of the Geneva-based U.N. body of being too beholden to China. Should Ethiopia’s Tedros Adhanom have called out Beijing much earlier and could China have nipped this in the bud? The question going forward is how the WHO makes up the shortfall from its biggest donor. Joining host François Picard are former WHO executive Anthony Costello, today professor of global health at University College London, Jeremy Youde of the University of Minnesota Duluth and journalist Pierre Haski of France Inter radio.

