Trump wants money for US citizens as coronavirus deaths hit 100
The Trump administration has proposed more than a $1-trillion package to cushion the economic blow of the coronavirus pandemic.
Congress has yet to approve the plan which includes money to citizens and businesses COVID-19 has hit hard.
US stock markets reacted positively to the news.
The number of US cases of the virus has risen to nearly 6,000 and the death toll has reached 100.
Al Jazeera’s Kimberley Halkett reports from the White House in Washington, DC.
