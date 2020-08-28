Trump warns Biden will ‘demolish’ American dream | Watch @BBC News live on iPlayer – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Top stories this morning

US President Donald Trump has warned his Democratic challenger Joe Biden will “demolish” the American dream if he wins the White House in November.

Speaking on the final night of the Republican convention, the president depicted his opponent as “the destroyer of American greatness”.

He said the Democrats would unleash “violent anarchists” upon US cities.

Mr Biden has a steady single-digit lead in opinion polls over Mr Trump with 68 days until voters return their verdict.

The end of the Republican convention heralds a 10-week sprint to election day, and the coming campaign is widely expected to be one of the ugliest in living memory.

Harry Maguire interview: I feared for my life during arrest in Greece 11:01

It's Friday 28 August 2020.

