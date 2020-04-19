Trump warns China of ‘consequences’ over Covid-19 allegations, but gives no details

U.S. President Donald Trump warned China on Saturday that it should face consequences if it was “knowingly responsible” for the coronavirus pandemic, as he ratcheted up criticism of Beijing over its handling of the outbreak.

