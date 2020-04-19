-
Trump warns of consequences if China ‘knowingly responsible’ for COVID-19
US President Donald Trump warns China could face consequences for the coronavirus outbreak
Trump said China should face consequences if it was “knowingly responsible” for the coronavirus pandemic.
“If it was a mistake, a mistake is a mistake. But if they were knowingly responsible, yeah, I mean, then sure there should be consequences,” Trump told reporters at a daily briefing.
The US-China relationship was good “until they did this”, he said, citing a recent first-phase agricultural deal aimed at quelling a trade war between the two countries.
The question now was whether what happened with the coronavirus was “a mistake that got out of control, or was it done deliberately?” he said, adding: “There’s a big difference between those two.”
Trump previously said his government is seeking to determine whether the virus emanated from a Chinese lab.
Al Jazeera’s Andy Gallacher reports
