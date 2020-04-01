Trump warns US headed for ‘painful two weeks’ in fight against coronavirus

President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned of a “very painful” two weeks as the United States wrestles with a coronavirus surge that the White House warns could kill as many as 240,000 Americans.

