Trump warns US headed for ‘painful two weeks’ in fight against coronavirus

40 mins ago

President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned of a “very painful” two weeks as the United States wrestles with a coronavirus surge that the White House warns could kill as many as 240,000 Americans.

