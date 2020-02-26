Trump wraps up India trip with little progress on trade

While US President Donald Trump’s 36-hour India visit had plenty of pageantry, little progress was made on the two countries’ differences over trade.

The trip wrapped up during the worst violence so far during protests over India’s new citizenship law.

Al Jazeera’s Elizabeth Puranam reports from the capital, New Delhi.

