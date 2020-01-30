Trump’s controversial Middle East plan follows decades of conflict

US President Donald Trump says his proposed plan for the Middle East will more than double Palestinian territory and provide a Palestinian capital in eastern Jerusalem.

But the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) says it is unthinkable that its capital would be on the outskirts of Jerusalem, behind Israeli checkpoints and the concrete separation wall.

And it says the plan would give Palestinians control over just 15 percent of what it called “historic Palestine”.

Alexi O’Brien takes a look at how we got here.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Palestine #PalestineMap #DealOfTheCentury