Trump’s Middle East plan: Protests in occupied West Bank
Israel’s army is deploying more troops in the occupied West Bank and near the Gaza border.
It follows protests against the US president’s proposed deal to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict which includes proposals to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, including the Jordan Valley.
Dozens of Palestinians have been injured by Israeli army fire as they voiced their anger against the plan, saying it undermines their sovereignty.
Al Jazeera’s Nida Ibrahim reports from Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank.
