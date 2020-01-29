-
Trump’s plan last chance for a Palestinian state, says Kushner
Donald Trump’s Middle East plan is the last chance for the Palestinians to have a state, Jared Kushner, the US president’s son-in-law and special adviser, has said.
In his first interview to Al Jazeera after Trump unveiled his long-awaited plan for peace between Israelis and Palestinians, crafted by Kushner, he called it a historic opportunity for the Palestinians to achieve an independent state of their own.
He said the Trump administration’s plan will make the Middle East safer and more prosperous.
However, Palestinians have already rejected it saying it only favours Israel.
