Trump’s Remain in Mexico policy endangers migrants headed to US

Many Central Americans waiting for their asylum cases to be decided in the US have to wait their turn in one of Mexico’s most dangerous states.

Due to President Donald Trump’s Remain in Mexico policy or the Migrant Protection Protocols, they are unable to enter the United States while the courts decide on their case.

But that strategy is under fire, as stories of criminal gangs kidnapping migrants come to light.

Al Jazeera’s John Holman reports from Nuevo Laredo in Mexico.

