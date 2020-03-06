-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Trump’s Remain in Mexico policy endangers migrants headed to US
Many Central Americans waiting for their asylum cases to be decided in the US have to wait their turn in one of Mexico’s most dangerous states.
Due to President Donald Trump’s Remain in Mexico policy or the Migrant Protection Protocols, they are unable to enter the United States while the courts decide on their case.
But that strategy is under fire, as stories of criminal gangs kidnapping migrants come to light.
Al Jazeera’s John Holman reports from Nuevo Laredo in Mexico.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#Mexico #MigrantCaravan #RemainInMexico