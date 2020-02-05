Trump’s State of the Union address vaunts ‘Great American Comeback’ , Pelosi rips up his speech

A bitter feud between U.S. President Donald Trump and top Democrat Nancy Pelosi boiled over at his State of the Union speech on Tuesday, with Trump snubbing her outstretched hand and Pelosi ripping apart a copy of his remarks behind his back.

