Trump’s State of the Union vs. the real state of the Union

In this week’s State of the Union address, U.S. President Donald Trump will present the achievements of his administration to the American people, chief among them the “newfound prosperity” of the United States.

With historically low unemployment rates, lower taxes and steady job growth, he will have much to boast about.

Perhaps more importantly for a Culture Warrior such as Trump, he is expected to boast about how he has replaced liberal judges across the country with socially conservative judges, loosened gun ownership laws, and given more room for Christian groups to be active in the public sphere.

But to his detractors, his policies are turning the United States into something unrecognizable. They see a nation heading toward more racial tension, and an end to the concept of America as a country of hardworking immigrants. They see a widening gap between rich and poor, where the richest 20% of Americans own about 70% of the wealth in the country. And for millions of Americans, all the talk about the “stunning turnaround” in the economy has not eased their anxiety about their personal finances.

So which America will Trump be addressing?

Join host Steve Clemons in a discussion on the current state of the United States of America.

Guests:

• Niambi Carter, assistant professor of social science at Howard University and the author of, “American While Black: African Americans, Immigration, and the Limits of Citizenship”

• Deana Bass Williams, a former Trump administration official

• Shailly Gupta Barnes, Policy Director of the Kairos Center for Religions, Rights and Social Justice, and one of the leaders of the Poor People’s Campaign.

