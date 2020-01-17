Trust in media at all-time low in France

A study for French daily La Croix shows the public’s interest in news has dropped by 8 percent in the past year, to under 60 percent. On top of this, there is a growing impression that journalists are “not independent”. We also look at the story of a French street cleaner who was sacked after a photo of him went viral where he is seen supposedly sleeping on the job.

