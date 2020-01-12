Truth about Iran plane crash could not be hidden: Zelenskyy

More than 50 Canadians were on board Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 and the leaders of both those countries are demanding Iran take full responsibility for the disaster.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani have agreed in a phone call to identify the remains of those deceased on the downed flight as soon as possible, and to begin joint work on decoding the black boxes of the crashed plane.

Iran’s president has promised a thorough investigation.

Al Jazeera’s Alan Fisher reports from Washington, DC, in the US.

