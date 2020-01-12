Tsai Ing-wen wins landslide in Taiwan presidential election

Taiwan’s pro-independence president is celebrating a landslide election victory after voters handed her a second term in office.

Tsai Ing-wen won 57.1 percent of the vote, following an election campaign centred around the island’s relationship with China.

She says her re-election is a sign that Taiwan will not bow to intimidation from China.

Al Jazeera’s Scott Heidler reports from the Taiwanese capital, Taipei.

