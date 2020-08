Tsikhanouskaya says she would not seek Belarus presidency if new elections held

Belarusian politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who has led the biggest challenge to Alexander Lukashenko’s 26-year rule of Belarus, said in an interview aired on Friday that she would not run for the presidency if the country holds new elections.

