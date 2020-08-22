-
Humans have now consumed the Earth’s natural resources for the year - 3 hours ago
-
WHO hopes pandemic over in two years as Europe faces resurgent Covid-19 - 4 hours ago
-
Iraq: Protesters clash with police at regional govt building in Basra - 4 hours ago
-
USA: Wildfires rage in California’s Marin County - 4 hours ago
-
Alexei Navalny in Berlin after suspected poisoning in Russia | DW News - 4 hours ago
-
Coronavirus and the economy: Can the world cope with more debt? | Counting the Cost - 5 hours ago
-
Tsikhanouskaya says she would not seek Belarus presidency if new elections held - 5 hours ago
-
The true story of a lost woman with dementia reunited with her love | Reported Missing – BBC - 5 hours ago
-
USA: Relatives of coronavirus victims hold “March for the Dead” in NYC - 5 hours ago
-
California wildfires: 6 dead and thousands evacuated | DW News - 6 hours ago
Tsikhanouskaya says she would not seek Belarus presidency if new elections held
Belarusian politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who has led the biggest challenge to Alexander Lukashenko’s 26-year rule of Belarus, said in an interview aired on Friday that she would not run for the presidency if the country holds new elections.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en