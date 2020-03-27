Tunisia: P-Guard robots patrol streets during coronavirus lockdown

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Tunisian Ministry of Interior deployed the locally-made P-Guard (Pearl-Guard) robots to implement nationwide lockdown procedures in Tunis amid the coronavirus outbreak, footage released on Wednesday, March 25 shows.

The hi-tech robots were used in the capital’s Avenue Habib Bourguiba and its sub-streets, in order to monitor the citizens’ compliance with the lockdown.

The robot, manufactured by the Tunisian company ENOVA Robotics, transmitted a message from a security officer saying: “Everyone is required to abide by the law and follow the lockdown procedures by staying at home to curb the spread of the virus and eventually maintain the safety of human lives.”

The robot is controlled by security officers operating from an operation room at the Ministry of Interior through surveillance cameras, where a security officer asks citizens to show permits that allow them to roam the streets during the curfew.

Tunis has registered 59 new coronavirus cases, which raises the number of infected to 173 cases across the country, with four people reported dead from Covid-19 as of Wednesday.

Video ID: 20200326-022

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200326-022

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly