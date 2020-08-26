Turkey and Greece at odds over rights to offshore energy

Tensions are growing between Turkey and Greece over maritime boundaries and the rights to offshore energy. FRANCE 24 correspondent Jasper Mortimer says despite the posturing, neither side wants to engage in war.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en