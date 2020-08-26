-
Turkey and Greece at odds over rights to offshore energy
Tensions are growing between Turkey and Greece over maritime boundaries and the rights to offshore energy. FRANCE 24 correspondent Jasper Mortimer says despite the posturing, neither side wants to engage in war.
