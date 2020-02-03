-
Turkey: Ankara hits back amid death of Turkish troops in Syrian shelling – Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara launched counter-attacks against Syria, after several of its soldiers were killed in a shelling in Idlib. The statement was made in Istanbul, on Monday.
“Turkey, just like for previous attacks, already responded and continues responding to this attack. Hits are continuing against determined points there,” said Erdogan.
“Nearly 40 detected spots are right now continuously among the targets of the operation and based on the first assessments around 30 to 35 Syrians from the other side have been neutralised.”
According to the latest reports, five soldiers and a civilian staff were killed following the attack led against Turkish troops in the Syrian province of Idlib.
The Turkish president also warned Russia not to “stand in [the] way.”
“You are not our interlocutors, it’s entirely the [Syrian] regime. Let there be not be a situation in which they stand in our way, because while we are on the one hand giving martyrs, it is not possible to remain silent against this. We will continue to call them to account.”
Turkey and Russia back opposing sides in the Syrian conflict.
