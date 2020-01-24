-
Turkey: At least 4 dead after 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Elazig
At least 4 people have been confirmed dead following a 6.8 magnitude earthquake that rattled the Turkish province of Elazig on Friday.
Footage filmed in the city of Elazig shows severely damaged buildings after the strong tremors, as emergency units work among the broken scattered remains of the houses.
According to reports, the quake took place 8:55 pm local time (17:55 GMT) at a depth of 10 km (6 miles), being reportedly felt in countries such as Syria, Iraq and Lebanon.
Video ID: 20200124-057
