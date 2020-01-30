Turkey blames France for instability in Libya

Turkey blamed France on Wednesday for Libya’s instability, after French President Emmanuel Macron accused his Turkish counterpart of failing “to keep his word” to end meddling in the north African country.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en