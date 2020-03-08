Turkey: Clashes break out between police and activists at Istanbul Women”s Day march

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Clashes broke out between riot police and women’s rights activists on the front line of an International Woman’s Day march in Istanbul on Sunday.

Protesters can be seen beating riot police through their shields before riot police hit back and form defensive lines in tense scenes.

The demonstration was organised to condemn violence against women and demand more protection, but police allegedly blocked a few hundred women from reaching the march. Several roads were officially closed by Istanbul’s governor.

Last year, police used tear gas during the event after the organisers defied the municipality ban on demonstrations.

