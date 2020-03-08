-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Turkey: Clashes break out between police and activists at Istanbul Women”s Day march
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Clashes broke out between riot police and women’s rights activists on the front line of an International Woman’s Day march in Istanbul on Sunday.
Protesters can be seen beating riot police through their shields before riot police hit back and form defensive lines in tense scenes.
The demonstration was organised to condemn violence against women and demand more protection, but police allegedly blocked a few hundred women from reaching the march. Several roads were officially closed by Istanbul’s governor.
Last year, police used tear gas during the event after the organisers defied the municipality ban on demonstrations.
Video ID: 20200308-057
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200308-057
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly