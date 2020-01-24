-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Turkey: Deadly quake leaves buildings in ruins in Elazig
A 6.8 magnitude deadly quake left residents of Elazig city shocked and desperate as they tried to make their way through the remains.
Footage filmed in the Turkish city shows scores of people running and agitated as cars honk.
According to reports, the quake took place 8:55 pm local time (17:55 GMT) at a depth of 10 km (6 miles), being reportedly felt in nearby countries like Syria, Iraq and Lebanon.
