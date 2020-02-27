Turkey: “Developments in Idlib have now turned to our favour” – Erdogan

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the latest developments in Idlib have turned in Turkey’s favour, referring to the advance of Turkish-backed forces into Saraqib.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the ruling Justice and Development Party’s (AK Party) Politics Academy conference, on Thursday, Erdogan also announced that three Turkish soldiers were killed during the fight.

“We have three martyrs, may they rest in peace. Besides, of course, the loss of regime forces is enormous. I don’t need to tell them one by one. The fight continues there, and it will. Negotiations with the Russians are ongoing, and will continue. But we say, we are in Idlib with the Adana agreement,” Erdogan said.

On Thursday, Turkish-backed militant groups operating in Syria claimed they had regained control over the strategic town of Saraqib, which lies strategically on the intersection of the M5 and M4 highways.

In recent days clashes between the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Turkish-backed militants in Idlib countryside intensified as the latter sought to regain its lost control over the town.

Ankara’s increased military presence in Idlib came after the SAA announced it had regained full control over the towns and villages surrounding Aleppo as well as several villages in Idlib countryside.

Video ID: 20200227-070

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200227-070

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly