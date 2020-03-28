Turkey: Erdogan calls for voluntary quarantine to fight against coronavirus pandemic

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged his compatriots to commit themselves to voluntary quarantine to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. He was speaking in Ankara on Friday.

“It is imperative that we increase the efficiency of measures by paying attention to social distance in every environment, including home and workplace, by not using public transport unless it is mandatory, by not going out on the street except for the need for shopping, and by being sensitive to our cleanliness,” said Erdogan.

Turkey has reported nearly 5,700 cases of coronavirus with 92 deaths from the disease.

Video ID: 20200328-010

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200328-010

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly