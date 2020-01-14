-
Turkey: Erdogan, Conte call for permanent ceasefire in Libya
Mandatory Credit: Turkish Presidency
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he hoped to for a permanent ceasefire agreement to be signed “soon” in Libya, during a joint press conference with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in Ankara on Monday.
“Our envoys, with the participation of all parties, are currently continuing the negotiations in Moscow. On this basis, I am hoping for a ceasefire agreement to be signed soon. And we appreciate the efforts of Italy on that matter,” Erdogan said.
“We have shared with President Erdogan the urgent necessity to end the escalation on the ground to guarantee a durable ceasefire,” Conte said. “At this point the Turkish-Russian initiative and declaration goes in this direction.”
The meeting comes two days after Libyan National Army (LNA) leader Khalifa Haftar announced a ‘conditional’ ceasefire in its operation to take Tripoli from the GNA that came into force on Sunday at 00:00 local time (22:00 GMT).
