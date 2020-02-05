-
Turkey: Erdogan demands Syrian forces withdraw from Idlib
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that Sunday’s deadly airstrike on Turkish soldiers in Idlib marked the start of a new era in Turkey’s involvement in Syria. The remarks came as Erdogan was speaking at the ruling Justice and Development Party’s (AK Party) parliamentary group meeting in Ankara on Wednesday.
“This is an organised and planned attack against our soldiers. We don’t allow anything to continue in the same way in a place where the blood of the Turkish soldiers has been shed,” he said.
Erdogan, who accused the Syrian regime of violating the ceasefire reached in Idlib, also warned that the Syrian government forces should withdraw behind Turkish observation posts by the end of February, or face repercussions.
On Sunday, eight Turkish troops and one civilian were killed in Idlib during an attack by Syrian government forces. The Turkish leader later denounced Russia of turning “a blind eye” to these attacks from the Syrian side.
