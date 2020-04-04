-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Turkey: Erdogan imposes partial curfew, puts 31 cities on COVID-19 lockdown
A partial curfew has been imposed for Turkish citizens under the age of 20 as 31 cities were put on lockdown for two weeks, according to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaking in a televised address in Istanbul on Friday.
“As of tonight, we are closing our province of Zonguldak, where lung disorders are common with 30 major cities of our country, with certain exceptions. There will be neither entry nor exit to those cities except the transfer vehicles of mandatory necessities such as food, medicine and cleaning materials,” announced Erdogan as Turkey’s death toll from the COVID-19 jumped to 425 on Friday.
Turkey has recorded over 20,000 cases of COVID-19 thus far.
